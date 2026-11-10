ABU DHABI: Former Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight champion Chris Weidman will replace the injured Colby Covington to face Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of RAF Abu Dhabi this weekend.

The highly anticipated showdown, which will take place on Saturday at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, will see the two compete for the Real American Freestyle light heavyweight crossover championship as the organization makes its Middle East debut.

The American made history in 2013 when he defeated Anderson Silva, ending the Brazilian legend’s record-breaking UFC middleweight title reign, before successfully defending the championship three times. A two-time National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I All-American wrestler, Weidman brings an impressive wrestling pedigree and championship experience to the title clash.

Having returned to competitive wrestling with his RAF debut in May, Weidman now prepares for his first competitive appearance in Abu Dhabi against Chimaev, a former UFC middleweight champion known for his explosive takedowns and relentless pressure.

Speaking ahead of the event, Weidman said: “Wrestling has always been a huge part of my life, and I love competing against the best. Khamzat is a tough opponent, and having a title on the line makes this fight even more exciting. Abu Dhabi has hosted some of the biggest fights in the world, so getting the chance to compete here for the first time is special. I’m ready to go out there and give it everything I’ve got.”

RAF Abu Dhabi will feature a star-studded card, with Arman Tsarukyan, Umar Nurmagomedov, Merab Dvalishvili, Julianna Peña and newly crowned five-time world champions Kyle Dake and Kyle Snyder among the names set to compete.