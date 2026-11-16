ABU DHABI: Flying the UAE flag, Khamzat Chimaev needed fewer than two minutes to defeat Chris Weidman at the inaugural RAF Abu Dhabi as Real American Freestyle announced itself to the Middle East with a sensational sell-out debut at the Etihad Arena.

The night’s 13-bout card featured some of the world’s best wrestlers alongside leading names from the world of Mixed Martial Arts, including Chimaev, Arman Tsarukyan, Merab Dvalishvili and Julianna Pena. There was also a last-minute addition in the form of Saba Lazishvili, a 21-year-old amateur who made his debut after replacing Umar Nurmagomedov late Friday night.

In the main event, with both Chimaev and Weidman having previously held the Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight title, the level of wrestling was always expected to be elite. Chimaev wasted no time overpowering his All-American opponent despite his slighter stature. Winning via technical fall, the popular UAE resident claimed the light heavyweight crossover championship belt and declared: “Anyone who wants me — fight, grapple, wrestle — I’m here and I’m always ready.”

Tsarukyan, the UFC No.1 lightweight contender, also needed little time to secure his victory in the co-main event, dragging the experienced Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist Neiman Gracie around the mat and rolling him repeatedly onto his back to win by technical fall 10-0 inside the first round. “Nobody cares if he’s big or not, I always do my job: fight no matter,” said Tsarukyan, wrapped in the catchweight crossover belt. “And thank you Abu Dhabi: This is one of the best places to compete facilities, people, crowd.”

After Chimaev and Tsarukyan, it was arguably Lazishvili’s remarkable win over Urijah Faber that produced the largest cheers of the night. The 21-year-old, making his first bow at professional level, was the underdog against an American opponent who is not only a UFC Hall of Famer but also a World Extreme Cagefighting champion. Yet despite being undersized and taken down early in the first round, the Georgian stormed back late in the bout to win 12-7 by decision.

Lazishvili, referred to as “wrestling’s newest star” by RAF’s on-screen presenter Chael Sonnen, was asked what his strategy was coming into the match. “I didn’t have any strategy,” he responded candidly. “I had an opportunity and took it. I will fight everyone, wrestle everyone, I don’t need any tactics. I will be champion of UFC in the future.” He later told reporters: “It was unexpected for me to even come here to watch, let alone compete, so it is a dream come true to be here now having won.”

A pipe band performance was followed by the national anthems of both the UAE and US at the start of the evening, before American Kennedy Blades made light work of compatriot Bella Mir in the first of five title fights to retain her women’s middleweight championship. The Olympic silver medalist won by technical fall with 30 seconds left of the first round. “It’s great to be wrestling in iconic Abu Dhabi,” she said.

Providing fans an early glimpse of the characters and personalities for which RAF is becoming known, Zahid Valencia — nicknamed Z-Money — entered the ring spraying banknotes. And he showed his worth, edging a decision after three tense rounds with Bahraini Khidir Saipudinov. “It’s a dream come true,” said Valencia after securing a fifth consecutive win. “I love doing this, taking on the best and winning. I want to continue wrestling the best in the world.”

Georgian Merab Dvalishvili showed great resilience against Marlon Moraes, recovering from an early points deficit to drop and pin his veteran opponent inside 90 seconds. Dvalishvili enjoyed huge support inside the sold-out arena and marked his victory by leaping to his feet, grabbing his national flag, and thanking the packed-out crowd.

“The arena was full and they all enjoy it and you know we have lots of people watching on TV too,” Dvalishvili said. “I’m sure RAF is going to just grow and grow. Everyone is doing a great job and I’m very grateful to be part of it.”

Squeezed between Diana Avsaragova’s defeat of Julianna Pena and Kyle Snyder’s successful defense of his light-heavyweight championship against Shamil Erdogan, Murtaza Talha beat Olympic bronze medalist Mohammed El Saidy. At the midway point of the card, 2012 Olympic gold medalist Jordan Burroughs rolled back the years to beat Azamat Nurykau via decision. “It’s good to be back in the W column,” said the 38-year-old.

Elsewhere, Abdulrashid Sadulaev beat Dauren Kurugliev, Zabit Magomedsharipov got the better of Giga Chikadze, and Kyle Dake defended his cruiserweight championship belt for a sixth consecutive time, defeating Alp Arslan Begenjov via technical fall. The American, who has been to three countries across two continents in the past 21 days, said he was enjoying the hospitality of the UAE capital so much that “next time I’ll bring my whole family. You guys are amazing. I love everything you do and I’ll definitely be back.”

Chad Bronstein, RAF CEO and co-founder, said he was not surprised by the undeniable success of the maiden event in the Middle East.

“The group we work with here, they treated us like a partnership,” said Bronstein. “They didn’t leave us hanging — every ticket sale, every marketing execution, everything we did, we did together. What we saw tonight is (that) Abu Dhabi is the best. This is the sports capital right here. We knew we were going to sell out because we’re all competitive and we work really well together, so we’re excited to continue. I can’t speak any more highly of the experience we’ve had here.”