DUBAI: The six DP World International League T20 franchises have named their wildcard picks for Season 5, adding even more firepower to squads that already feature some of the biggest names in T20 cricket.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have brought back Andre Russell, Desert Vipers have signed Tom Curran, Dubai Capitals have added Sam Billings, Gulf Giants have picked Akeal Hosein, MI Emirates have named Kieron Pollard and Sharjah Warriorz have signed Tim Seifert.

The wildcard picks give each franchise a boost before the season gets underway, with Desert Vipers taking on MI Emirates in the opening match in Dubai on Saturday, Nov. 21.

West Indies all-rounder Russell has played only for the Knight Riders in the DP World ILT20 (38 appearances). He made history in Season 4, when his 500th T20 wicket, against Desert Vipers, made him the first player to reach 5,000 runs, 500 wickets and 500 sixes in the format.

England all-rounder Curran is a familiar face at the Vipers, now the defending champions. He played for the franchise in the inaugural season of the league, when they reached the final. Curran also featured for the Gulf Giants in Season 2 of the competition. Across both seasons, he has 14 wickets and 307 runs in 16 appearances.

England wicketkeeper-batter Billings captained Dubai Capitals to their maiden DP World ILT20 title in Season 3. He played in the final in each of the league’s first three seasons, first with Desert Vipers in Season 1 and then as Dubai Capitals captain in Seasons 2 and 3, and will captain the franchise again this season. The 35-year-old averages 30.9 with 649 runs in 29 appearances in the league.

West Indies left-arm spinner Hosein has taken 21 wickets in 29 DP World ILT20 appearances for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and MI Emirates (two seasons), with best figures of 4/23. He will spearhead a strong Carribean bowling attack at the Giants, comprising Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph and Alick Athanaze.