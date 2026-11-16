DUBAI: The Coca-Cola Arena buzzed with energy on Sunday afternoon as nearly 4,000 fans joined Dubai Basketball for the team’s first Family Day of the 2026-27 season. Dubai Basketball gave its home crowd plenty to celebrate, securing a convincing 93–75 victory over Spartak in the ABA League Round 8 to remain unbeaten at the top of the standings.

The occasion brought families and young basketball fans together for a lively matchday experience, with magicians, face painting and balloon artists adding to the atmosphere around the arena.

Dubai made a strong start, taking control of the game from the opening minutes with an impressive performance on both ends of the floor. Dwyane Bacon led the early scoring, while Thomas Walkup marked his return to the court with four assists in his opening minutes. The hosts finished the first quarter with a commanding 31–13 lead.

The home side maintained its momentum throughout the game, with Filip Petrusev and Elie Okobo making important contributions offensively. Nemanja Dangubic also stepped up in the final quarter, helping Dubai maintain its advantage and secure a comfortable 18-point victory.

The result marked another strong collective performance from head coach Xavi Pascual’s side, with every player on the roster getting on the scoresheet. Okobo and Petrusev shared the team’s top individual performances, each recording a Performance Index Rating of 18. Okobo finished with 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and five steals, while Petrusev contributed 12 points, four rebounds and two assists.

Speaking after the game, Pascual said, “We’re happy to be back in Dubai, with our fans and so many people at the Coca-Cola Arena. Spartak is a good team, they’re having a great season, but we did well. We had a solid performance and we’re satisfied. We had to approach the game at 100 percent, and today we did well to do so for 40 minutes. Starting from tomorrow, we’ll start thinking about the next EuroLeague match against Efes. I’m happy with our reaction. We were coming off excellent performances, like in Bologna, then we didn’t play well and gave too much away to Olympiacos, but today I’m happy with our performance.”

Sunday’s Family Day marked the first of several days for families to experience Dubai Basketball beyond the court this season, as the team continues to welcome the wider community to Coca-Cola Arena, the Home of Dubai Basketball.

Dubai will now turn its attention to another EuroLeague double-game week, hosting Anadolu Efes at the Coca-Cola Arena on Tuesday.