DUBAI: Dubai Basketball continued their winning form with a fifth consecutive away victory on Saturday night, defeating KK Bosna 93–83 in Sarajevo in Round 5 of the ABA League season. The team remains unbeaten in the competition.

The return of Dzanan Musa to Dubai’s starting five was the big news of the night, and Dubai head coach Xavi Pascual also selected McKinley Wright IV, Dwayne Bacon, Filip Petrusev, and Mfiondu Kabengele.

“Bosna played well, it wasn’t an easy match. We made a few mistakes, but having played like this after 48 hours makes me satisfied. I’m happy for Musa’s return; he’s a very important player who will gradually get back to 100 percent, and we’ll help him do that,” Pascual said.

Dubai got off to a strong start and responded immediately to Bosna’s opening five points by Reggie Perry. Petrusev and Kabengele had an immediate impact, and were aided by the rest of the team on offense. Kosta Kondic started his night strong by scoring five points to give Dubai a 22-13 lead after 10 minutes of play.

In the second quarter, Dubai did well to withstand the energy of a determined Bosna. Solid performances by Kondic and, especially, Petrusev gave Dubai the lead to close the first half with a six-point lead (39-45).

Kabengele was the extra man at the start of the second half for coach Pascual. Dubai shot well from three-point range, rebounded strongly, and led by more than double digits. At the end of the third quarter, Dubai was up by 12 points.

Kondic continued his impressive performance with to register a total of 17 points. Dubai controlled the game easily in the final minutes, thanks to the healthy lead they had built up earlier. The reigning champions closed out a 83-93 win to remain undefeated in the ABA League.

Kabengele was named MVP after another “double-double” of 17 points and 10 rebounds. Petrusev added 13 points with 8 rebounds and Okobo 12 with 8 assists.

Dubai Basketball’s next match brings the team back to home court at Coca-Cola Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 27, when they take on Paris Basketball in Round 8 of the EuroLeague.