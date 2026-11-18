DUBAI: Dubai Basketball returned to winning ways in the EuroLeague on Tuesday night, delighting more than 4,500 home fans with an 80–75 victory over Anadolu Efes Istanbul at Coca-Cola Arena.

“Happy with the win,” said the team’s head coach, Xavi Pascual, afterwards. “The start of the game was tough, but then in the second half we were always ahead in the score and played well. Kabengele is a key player for us and is proving how important he is to us every day. He’s so important, but the whole team played very well on the rebounds.”

It was a night that required patience and determination from the home side, as Anadolu Efes made the stronger start and took control during the opening quarter. Dubai Basketball, however, gradually found their rhythm, responding with greater intensity and finding ways to close the gap before turning the game around ahead of half-time.

With the momentum shifting in their favor, Dubai continued to build on its performance after the break, taking control of the scoreboard and putting together an important team effort at both ends of the court. Despite Efes looking to fight their way back into the contest, the home side remained composed in the closing stages to protect its lead and secure a valuable five-point victory.

The evening also brought two special career milestones for Dubai Basketball players. Georgian newcomer Tornike Shengelia reached an impressive 4,000 career points, marking another significant achievement in his career. Meanwhile, Mfiondu Kabengele delivered a standout performance, recording a career-high 18 rebounds alongside 18 points. His contribution proved particularly important as Dubai dominated the battle on the boards.

Dzanan Musa was also instrumental in the home victory, finishing with 14 points, six rebounds and seven assists. His all-round contribution helped drive Dubai’s response and reflected the collective effort that ultimately made the difference against the Turkish side.

The victory was another important moment for Dubai Basketball in its EuroLeague campaign, particularly in front of a home crowd that once again brought energy to the court.

The game also welcomed a special guest, with former Manchester City and FC Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola attending as a VIP guest to watch the action and experience the atmosphere.

Dubai Basketball will now turn their attention to their upcoming fixtures before returning to Coca-Cola Arena on Nov. 25 for the next EuroLeague home game against Partizan.