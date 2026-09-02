Tyson Fury has branded Anthony Joshua “a coward” as the wait for confirmation of a ‘Battle of Britain’ showdown between the two former world heavyweight champions drags on.

Fury, 38, taunted compatriot Joshua in a video on his Instagram feed on Wednesday in the latest verbal sparring between the fighters.

The British pair are expected to meet on November 20, with Madison Square Garden in New York emerging as a likely location.

“Joshua, where are you? Still no deal done. It’s getting quite tiring,” Fury said.

“I’ve been down to fight every location that’s been mentioned - England, Ireland, Vegas, New York, back to England, back to Ireland, back to New York. Listen, I’ve said yep, yep, yep, yep, yep, every single time. Zero stipulations.

“The facts are I feel like you’re being a coward. I feel like you don’t want the fight and you’re just conning everybody. I feel like you’ve been doing that for years.”

Fury added: “You’ve had many opportunities to fight me, but deep down you’ve never really wanted it, so let’s see if you’re going to man up for a final time.”

Joshua, 36, knocked out the unheralded Kristian Prenga in two rounds in July, but only after he was twice floored himself in the opening round.