PERTH: Haumole Olakau’atu scored a brace as Tonga stifled England to record a 30-12 victory in a gruelling Rugby League World Cup clash on Saturday in Perth.

Tonga ran in four tries to two in front of 18,302 fans, most of whom were supporting them.

After both defenses held firm in a physical opening 25 minutes, Stefano Utoikamanu dotted down for the only try of the first-half.

Leading 10-0 at the interval, Tonga had to resist an England fightback with full-back AJ Brimson crossing over for their first try in the 46th minute.

But Olakau’atu and Tolutau Koula proved unstoppable as Tonga eased to an impressive opening victory.

“We have got a group of talented players. We knew we were in for a fight for the whole 80 minutes,” Tonga skipper Jason Taumalolo said.

England could not consistently threaten despite a free-wheeling style under coach Brian McDermott, who took charge for the first time.

They now face an uphill battle to make the semifinals, with only two of the six nations across Pools B and C progressing to the final four.

“Really disappointing, but we’ve got a long tournament ahead of us,” England captain George Williams said.

England entered a campaign they hope will ultimately lead to redemption after heartbreak as hosts at the 2022 World Cup, upset by Samoa in the semifinals.

The early exchanges were marked by an aggressive England unable to penetrate Tonga’s fearsome pack.

Their best chance was when Kai Pearce-Paul appeared to be running into a try until being denied by a brilliant tackle from Latu Fainu.

But Fainu, a half-back for the West Tigers in the NRL, soon trudged off the field with a pectoral strain.

Tonga countered when Isaiya Katoa set up a rampaging Utoikamanu for the match’s first try.

After a scoreless first-half, England finally cracked Tonga’s defense when Hugo Savala produced a superb pass to Brimson who stormed into an open try.

England’s momentum was snuffed out when Olakau’atu pounced on a kick that ricocheted into his arms.

Koula added another as Tonga pulled out to a 24-6 lead before England had faint hope when a cracking pass from Williams found Dominic Young in the right corner.

But Olakau’atu added a second try in the 71st minute to seal Tonga’s victory.

Tonga travel to Sydney for their next match against Lebanon on October 23.

England will remain in Perth for their clash against France on October 24 in a battle between the only European teams in the competition.

Earlier, Papua New Guinea made a statement with a comprehensive 42-18 victory over Lebanon in Port Moresby.

After leading 18-12 at the interval, the home side ran rampant in the second-half to finish with seven tries to three.