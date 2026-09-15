RIYADH: After launching CyberHero, the world’s first global humanoid robot sports league, in Riyadh on Sept. 9, host Hero Esports has announced plans for an inaugural season spanning eight cities worldwide.

CyberHero x Riyadh, the league’s first humanoid robot combat competition, took place at Boulevard City and was created by Hero Esports, Asia’s largest esports company.

The inaugural Riyadh event marked the first in the new CyberHero series, offering a preview of the competition format, personalities, and broader vision for a new global robot sports property.

Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Al-Saud, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, commented recently: “I warmly welcome the choice of Riyadh by Hero Esports for the first CyberHero event.

“This is testament to the passion of our fans and Saudi Arabia’s ongoing commitment to esports as a thriving sector and entertainment choice. The energy at CyberHero x Riyadh created new boundaries for audience experience and competition.”

Hero Esports plans for the global circuit to span across the Middle East, Europe, the Americas and Asia. Two of the eight stops will be located in the Middle East.

The wider vision is to take physical artificial intelligence out of the laboratory and onto a global competitive stage, using sport to explore how humans, AI and robots can increasingly work together.

CyberHero x Riyadh also marked the Middle East’s first humanoid robot combat show, featuring EngineAI T800 humanoid robots competing inside a purpose-built arena.

Standing approximately 1.73 meters and weighing between 75 kg and 85 kg, the T800 features 29 articulated joints and is capable of walking, running, punching, kicking, turning, recovering after falls, and the occasional dance.

“CyberHero was born from a bold idea about the future of competition: that robots can be pushed to test their limits, break new boundaries and improve through data generated in competition,” said Danny Tang, co-founder and CEO of Hero Esports.

She added: “That is one of the lessons we have learned from esports, and it is also a responsibility we see for Hero Esports over the next decade — to use competition to drive innovation and progress.

“We are now establishing a global technology lab at our Shanghai headquarters to bring together technical expertise and talent from around the world.”

As the circuit takes shape, Hero Esports is seeking partners across universities and education, tourism, technology, sports, entertainment, business and music.

While CyberHero x Riyadh was staged as an invite-only launch event, the competition brought together some of the region’s biggest digital personalities, with Middle East North Africa-creator AboFlah and Saudi sports creator Bashar Arabi going head-to-head as managers of the two competing teams.

At the heart of CyberHero is a team-based model bringing together three roles: builders, who design and engineer the robots; coders, who develop and train the intelligence behind them; and drivers, who make live decisions and put the team’s capabilities to the test in the physical arena.

The league will also expand into additional disciplines as humanoid robot capabilities develop, with the long-term goal of building a global competitive platform that grows alongside advances in physical AI.

Hero Esports is Asia’s largest esports company, organizing more than 7,000 esports competitions annually and reaching hundreds of millions of fans worldwide.

Backed by Savvy Games Group and Tencent, the company operates and produces major esports leagues and tournaments across titles including Honor of Kings, Peacekeeper Elite, League of Legends and VALORANT, and serves as a China partner of the Esports World Cup.