Singapore: Valtteri Bottas swapped his Formula One car for a bicycle as he pedalled the 420 kilometers from Sepang in Malaysia to this week’s Singapore Grand Prix

Other drivers on the grid enjoyed luxury private planes for the short flight between Sunday’s Bahrain GP at the Sepang circuit near Kuala Lumpur to the Marina Bay Circuit in Singapore, which borders Malaysia.

But Bottas, a keen cyclist, instead got on his bike in the tropical heat.

“Yeah, I’m riding to Singapore on the gravel roads less traveled,” Bottas posted on X on Monday.

Late on Wednesday night he reported he had made it to Singapore safely on his saddle after a “419.67km commute” (around 260 miles).

“Well arrived in Singapore this arvo,” added the Finnish driver.

“What an epic adventure more to come eventually!”

His Cadillac team told AFP that his epic bike ride, which began hours after spinning out of Sunday’s Bahrain GP in Malaysia, had been a “private activity.”

Cycling has become one of Bottas’s main activities when he is away from F1.