The International Cricket Council’s quarterly board meeting was held in Bali from Nov. 11-15, with a key outcome being the unopposed reappointment of Jay Shah as chair for a second term until December 2020.

ICC directors were keen to point out that this provides continuity for the sport at a time when its global expansion accelerates, preparations for its return to the Olympic Games in 2028 are firmly underway and growth in fandom and commercial development remain central to its strategy. This was underpinned by the announcement of an expanded long-range program for competitions that deliver greater participation and development pathways. These apply equally to both men’s and women’s cricket, whilst opportunities for associate ICC members will continue to be expanded. There was also a commitment to protect the integrity of international cricket.

It was difficult to suppress a wry smile at this last line. Integrity and cricket have not always been easy bedfellows and an old rift resurfaced to coincide with the Bali meeting. Perhaps a more accurate verb would be exploded. Even those with little or no interest in cricket will not have failed to see reference to “Sandpapergate.”

The machinations are far too deep and complex to cover here and millions of words have already been written. Suffice to say that the illegal application of sandpaper to one side of a cricket ball is considered cheating by almost everyone in cricket.

When a member of the Australian team did that in South Africa in 2018 and was caught on camera, it set in train a series of recriminations that, after a short investigation by Cricket Australia, led to three players being punished and suspended. The matter has simmered ever since. Last week a member of the team, recently retired, published a book and blew the matter open. Former teammates have been set against each other over their versions of who knew what in 2018. It is an unseemly mess in which those players who played in 2018 and are still playing face unenviable times.

However, it was not this notion of integrity to which the ICC was referring. After its July 2026 board meeting, it was confirmed that a Franchise Leagues Review Group was to be established. Its apparent remit was “to assess the harmonization of franchise cricket with the international calendar within the current structure.”

The ICC’s anti-corruption unit had long been uneasy about the growing expanse of franchise leagues. In September 2024, its then-head warned that “badly run” domestic T20 leagues “at lower level” remained a “threat” to the game with corruptors looking to use them as an entry point. His successor is equally concerned.

The FLRG’s recommendations and proposals were set for discussion in Bali and are further reaching than might have been anticipated. The group, headed by Bangladesh Cricket Board president Tamin Iqbal, comprised the Indian board’s secretary, Devajit Saikia, CEO of England and Wales Cricket Board Richard Gould, Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg, and Dr Rudie van Vuuren, chair of Cricket Namibia. This is a powerful collective. In summary, they propose that the ICC’s powers over the T20 and T10 franchise leagues should be strengthened. This goes beyond consideration of how the calendar can be eased to accommodate the constricting effect of franchise leagues. There is an argument to suggest the group had little choice but to widen its scope, given that the ACU’s head is on record as saying that “the group’s main ethos is to make recommendations that help support the direction that the game is going in, and that franchise leagues are being run to a standard that members expect it to be run to”. The effects of this card-marker run through the recommendations.

One which will cause anxiety is that all leagues restrict the number of overseas players to four in a playing XI. Currently, the UAE’s ILT20 and the USA’s MLC are granted exemptions, in place since 2023. ILT20 is allowed up to nine overseas players in an XI, one of whom must be from an associate member. The MLC is allowed up to six overseas in the playing XI. The exemptions were granted to allow time for local talent to be developed. There is ample evidence in the UAE that this is happening but it does not happen overnight. Undoubtedly, restriction to four overseas players would diminish the leagues’ commercial viability and, possibly, their appeal to top overseas players because standards would fall.

Another FLRG recommendation centers on tightening up the sanctioning process. Currently, only ICC associate members require sanction or approval from the ICC for a league under their aegis. It is proposed that the ICC’s powers should be extended to a review or audit of a sanction provided to a league by a full member. No doubt the driving force behind this proposal is the growing number of corruption incidents and ownership churns. It may also be an implicit admission that the sanction process has not been as diligent as, ideally, it should have been. It has staggered me that there has not seemed to be in place a standard set of tests that potential owners must satisfy. These would include sources of funds, verification of individuals, player payment protection and anti-corruption measures. Perhaps the lack of early tests was because the majority of owners displayed conspicuous wealth.

These owners may have regarded any suggestion of financial tests as an effrontery to their status. Yet there was corruption as early as 2013 in the Indian Premier League for spot-fixing and betting, whilst two teams were suspended for two years in 2015 having been found guilty of illegal betting and match-fixing. There have been other illegal acts in the intervening years and it is reasonable to think that a better governance framework should have been put in place by now. The FLRG is now proposing that sanction for a league is provided on the condition that the league will use the ICC’s anti-corruption unit or one approved by the ICC, rather than its own appointees.

The FLRG has also grasped the nettle of sponsorship by betting companies in recommending that such companies — or their surrogates — should be prevented from sponsoring teams or leagues. The need for sponsorship has been open season for betting firms in cricket. It does expose host members to the risk of facilitating illegal betting and the consequences which go with that exposure. This proposal will cause jeopardy for South Africa’s franchise league, SA20, which is sponsored by Betway. It seems that no decisions have been taken on the implementation of the recommendations, with further discussions to take place within the ICC’s Chief Executives Committee.

There can be little doubt that, in its quest to grow cricket, the ICC facilitated the proliferation of franchise leagues. They are a vehicle by which people, who were previously outside of cricket’s formal structures, were invited inside to fund the growth of its shortest formats. This carries high risk, which has been apparent for years. The FLRG has brought key risks out into the open. It remains to be seen if the leaders of the ICC will embrace this opportunity to provide a governance structure of sufficient robustness to ensure higher levels of integrity in franchise cricket.