DUBAI: The president of the FIA, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, says he is looking with pride to the 35th edition of the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, set to take place from Nov. 22-27.

The event, founded by Ben Sulayem in 1991, will host the final round of the FIA World Rally-Raid Championship for the first time, with several major world titles to be decided in the UAE.

Following a fiercely contested season which began with the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia in January and continued through rounds in Portugal, Argentina and Morocco, the 2026 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge will determine this year’s FIA World Rally-Raid driver, manufacturer and co-driver champions.

Organized by the Emirates Motorsports Organization, it will start and finish in Al-Ain and will once more present a formidable test for competitors and rally machinery across some of the world’s most dramatic desert terrain.

The Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge underlines that the Middle East is safe and ready to host Formula One and other world-class motorsport events. The Dubai International Baja, which concluded on Nov. 8, delivered a thrilling climax to the FIA World Baja Cup and FIA Middle East Baja Cup, ahead of the F1 races in Qatar from Nov. 27-29 and Abu Dhabi from Dec. 4-6.

“There have been many landmark moments in the history of the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, and it has now established itself as one of the world’s most enduring and technically demanding rally-raid events, and one which continues to grow.” said Ben Sulayem, who will be in attendance.

“When I launched the event in 1991, my plan was to take it into the FIA World Cup for Cross Country Rallies, something we achieved just two years later. I am proud of this event, showcasing the very best of the FIA World Rally-Raid Championship while promoting the UAE’s outstanding natural beauty and global motorsport standing. That’s what keeps competitors and visitors returning year after year.”

The launch of the FIA World Rally-Raid Championship in 2022 opened an exciting new era for the rally-raid community. The Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge has continued to match the ambition to take the sport to a new level and has played an important part in strengthening the UAE’s position as a motorsport destination.

Ben Sulayem said: “Motorsport in the UAE has grown through long-term investment by the country’s leadership and a clear understanding of what major sporting events bring to the nation. The EMSO, our Member Club, works hand in hand with government partners, promoters, organizers, officials and volunteers, and the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge is a product of that strong collaboration.”

He added: “Our task at the FIA is to build on that foundation by growing the sport and opening doors for the next generation of Emirati drivers, officials, and fans. The UAE has an important role to play in the future of our sport and I look forward to attending this landmark race once again.”

The FIA World Rally-Raid Championship finale promises a compelling climax. Toyota Gazoo Racing’s Seth Quintero leads the drivers’ championship as the American pursues a maiden title against two of the sport’s most famous names.

Following his victory in Morocco, Quintero sits on 135 points, 14 ahead of nine-time World Rally Champion Sebastien Loeb on 121, with six-time Dakar Rally winner Nasser Al-Attiyah third on 115. With 30 points available for the overall win in Abu Dhabi, all three remain firmly in contention.

The navigators’ championship mirrors the drivers’ contest, with Toyota’s Andrew Short leading on 135 points from Dacia’s Edouard Boulanger on 121 and Fabian Lurquin on 115. In the manufacturers’ contest, Dacia Sandriders hold a 47-point lead on 372 over Toyota Gazoo Racing who closed the gap with successive victories, while Ford Racing are third on 232.