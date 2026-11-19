DUBAI: Thirteen of Paris Saint-Germain’s back-to-back UEFA Champions League-winning squad and 10 Spanish FIFA World Cup winners are among the leading contenders for the 2026 Beyond Developments Globe Soccer Awards. The winners are set to be announced in the UAE on Dec. 28 at a ceremony that will also feature the La Liga Awards 2025/26, honoring the standout performers of last season’s Spanish top flight.

French forward Ousmane Dembele, winner of last year’s Best Men’s Player, returns to defend his crown amid a list of 26 global stars that includes seven PSG teammates in Desire Doue, Achraf Hakimi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Nuno Mendes, Joao Neves, Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz — the only player on the list to win both the UEFA Champions League and FIFA World Cup in 2026.

Ruiz’s fellow World Cup winners Pau Cubarso, Rodri and teenage superstar Lamine Yamal also appear on the list, as does France’s Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappe, and Bayern Munich duo Harry Kane and Michael Olise. While LALIGA has seven representatives on the shortlist, the English Premier League is represented by Arsenal trio Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and William Saliba, as well as Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai and Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes. Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi is in the running again, more than a decade after he won the coveted award in 2015.

Messi, Haaland, Mbappe and Kane are also among the 14 players shortlisted for Best Forward, with Luis Diaz and Julian Alvarez the only two not also on the Best Men’s Player shortlist. A similar overlap exists in the Best Midfielder category, where eight nominees are also in contention for Best Men’s Player, including Real Madrid and England star Jude Bellingham. The remaining six places on the shortlist go to Bellingham’s club teammate Federico Valverde, Manchester City duo Rayan Cherki and Enzo Fernandez, Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard, Como’s Nico Paz and Barcelona starlet Pedri.

Cubarsi, Saliba and Hakimi are among the leading contenders for Best Defender, with the latter joined on the 10-player shortlist by three PSG teammates: Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes and Willian Pacho. Real Madrid’s Marc Cucurella, Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes, Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano and Inter Milan’s Federico Dimarco complete the list. Dimarco is also among the Best Men’s Player nominees and the only shortlisted defender not to feature at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Best Goalkeeper shortlist, meanwhile, includes all three of Spain’s World Cup-winning stoppers — Unai Simon, David Raya and Joan Garcia — as well as Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez, who also contested the global showpiece final in New Jersey.

The Best Women’s Player category includes Alexia Putellas, Ewa Pajor and Melchie Dumornay, while Aitana Bonmati — who won the award for a third consecutive time last year — misses out following an injury-hit season with Barcelona Femeni. The Catalan outfit are nevertheless among the six nominees for Best Women’s Club, having completed the quadruple in 2026, while the men’s team are up for Best Men’s Club alongside other continental and domestic champions from Europe’s big five leagues, Brazil and Saudi Arabia.

Unsurprisingly, both PSG manager Luis Enrique and Spain’s World Cup-winning boss Luis de la Fuente are named on the 10-strong shortlist for Best Coach, which also includes Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta, Como’s Cesc Fabregas and Aston Villa’s Unai Emery.

The Emerging Player category consists of 14 young stars, with Cubarsi a leading contender alongside Real Madrid quartet Yan Diomande, Endrick, Carlos Espi and Arda Guler, as well as Bayern’s Lennart Karl and Warren Zaire-Emery of PSG.

Meanwhile, Portuguese icon and Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo will defend his Best Middle East Player title, which he has held since 2023. He will go up against teammates Joao Felix and Sadio Mane, as well as compatriot Ruben Neves of Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli’s Ivan Toney and Edouard Mendy, Moroccan duo Yassine Bounou and Soufiane Rahimi, and Mexico’s World Cup hero Julian Quinones. Musab Al-Juwayr of Al-Qadsiah represents the only Saudi national on the 10-player shortlist.

This year’s edition also introduces the Fans’ Historic Club Award, honoring clubs defined by enduring football heritage and generations of supporters. Real Madrid headline a 16-club shortlist spanning 11 nations across Europe, South America and Africa and encompassing fellow continental giants AC Milan, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, SL Benfica, Boca Juniors, Flamengo and Al-Ahly. Round 1 of voting is driven entirely by the public.

Tommaso Bendoni, founder and CEO of GLOBE SOCCER, said: “We are honoured to bring the world’s premier football talents to the UAE once again for the Beyond Developments Globe Soccer Awards, and we look forward to celebrating with the biggest names in world football. We are grateful to Beyond Developments for its continued support and delighted that La Liga has chosen our stage to present its own awards once more. We can’t wait to welcome the nominees, fans and wider football family to the Emirates for our 17th edition and another memorable night.”