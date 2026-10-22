DOHA: Lusail International Circuit is gearing up to host the MotoGP Grand Prix of QATAR from Nov. 6 to 8 and the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix from Nov. 27 to 29.

The circuit’s managers are adding the finishing touches across grandstands, hospitality areas and wider event infrastructure for the races sponsored by Qatar Airways.

Abdulaziz Ali Al-Muhannadi, CEO of the circuit, said: “Our preparations are nearing completion, with our teams focused on ensuring that every aspect of the venue is ready to deliver an exceptional experience for fans, as we do every year.

He added: “We are constantly working to provide a comprehensive experience for every visitor, whether they are motorsport enthusiasts or families looking to enjoy special moments together, reflecting our commitment to renowned hospitality and organizational excellence.”

Both events will offer an extensive range of entertainment, interactive activities and cultural experiences.

Fans will have the opportunity to get close to the Formula 1 superstars and access dedicated children’s activities, photo opportunities and a diverse selection of food and beverages.