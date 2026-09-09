DUBAI: Mahd Sports Academy talent Reem Al-Shammari is set to be part of the Saudi taekwondo team at the 2026 Summer Youth Olympics, which is scheduled to take place in Dakar from Oct. 31 to Nov. 13.

Al-Shammari, who was born in 2010, is currently undergoing a period of preparation with the Saudi national team in a series of training camps and international tournaments taking place during September and October. She will then head to Senegal to participate in Dakar 2026, according to news service Akhbaar24.

The pre-event program begins with a training camp in France from Sept. 9-16, followed by participation in the German Open from Sept. 17-20. There is a further camp in Germany from Sept. 21-24.

The national team will then continue their preparation by participating in the Polish Open Warsaw Cup 2026 on Sept. 26-27, before participating in the Montenegro Podgorica Open 2026 in early October.

The Saudi team will conclude their preparation with a final training camp in Morocco before heading to Senegal.