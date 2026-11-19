RIYADH: The Esports Foundation has announced the Esports Nations Cup’s expanded Road to ENC 2027, with events run by National Team Partners, new qualification tournaments, larger national rosters and the ENC Ranking.

The initiative gives players more chances to represent their countries and territories. National teams will have more opportunities to compete, creating new rivalries for fans, while building momentum toward the inaugural ENC finals in November next year.

Nearly 200,000 players competed in 210 regional qualifiers during the first ENC qualification season, with 2,000 players from 123 countries and territories securing ENC places. Each place earned by a national team in 2026 will be protected, with players who represented those countries and territories included in ENC’s expanded national rosters, from which coaches will select their finals squads.

Countries and territories yet to qualify will also have another route through new regional online tournaments leading into a final local area network qualifier. Regional online qualifiers will begin on Feb. 26, running over five weeks across multiple game titles. The game-specific dates and final LAN qualifier details will be announced later.

“Representing your nation is one of the proudest moments in any athlete’s career. For fans, supporting their country or territory can be their first connection to a sport and the beginning of a lasting passion,” said EF CEO Ralf Reichert.

“As we build towards the first Esports Nations Cup, we want to help national teams grow together and give fans a team to believe in. Road to ENC creates more opportunities for those teams to compete and for fans to get to know the players, follow emerging rivalries, and become a part of their team’s journey. When those teams arrive at ENC 2027, we want fans to have been part of how they got there.”

Teams on the road to the finals will be supported by four elements:



• NTP-led events will give fans more opportunities to watch and support their national team before the Finals. NTPs can organize local activations, friendly matches and multi-nation invitationals, creating more competitions while giving coaches opportunities to test new players. Supported through the ENC Development Fund, these events are designed to build national fandom and a stronger local esports ecosystem. NTPs can submit proposals for 2027 events until the end of December.



• New qualification tournaments will give countries and territories that missed out in 2026 another route to the ENC. Teams will face off in regional online qualifiers, with seven regional winners and one invited nation from the ENC Solidarity program advancing to a final LAN qualifier to compete for the remaining places.



• Expanded national rosters give coaches more flexibility to develop their teams as they can add eligible players to squads that qualified in 2026, allowing them to test different combinations before selecting their finals lineups. For solo titles, the earned slot remains with the qualifying player.



• The ENC Ranking will create year-round competitive stakes and give fans a live view of where their country or territory stands throughout the season. Players earn points for their national teams through international club leagues and tournaments, as well as national team competitions. The standings will evolve as players compete throughout the season, helping determine seeding for the ENC’s group stage draw and informing direct invitations to future ENC editions.