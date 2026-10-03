DUBAI: Saudi Arabia defeated Qatar 3-2 on penalties at Al-Inma Stadium on Saturday to reach the final of the Arabian Gulf Cup for the first time since 2019. The glory went to Mukhtar Ali with winning spot kick late into the Jeddah night.

They will now face the winner of the UAE v Oman match in Tuesday’s final.

Saudi Arabia had come into the semi-final on the back of three wins over Kuwait, Oman and Iraq, which saw them comfortably win Group A with a maximum of nine points. Qatar had finished second in Group B with seven points, behind the leaders UAE on goal difference.

Despite having a boisterous home crowd behind them, the Saudi team could not break down the reigning Asian champions, though the Green Falcons edged possession and had seven shots (four on target) to only two from their opponents.

The second half saw more of the same: Saudi territorial and attacking dominance but with little to show for their efforts as Mahmoud Abunada in Qatar’s goal stood firm.

With star forward Akram Afif mostly ineffectual, Qatar struggled to cause the Saudi defense concern. Afif was replaced by Edmilson Junior on 69 minutes.

With 12 minutes of the 90 left, Saudi Arabia coach Georgios Donis brought on Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat, Mohammed Al-Qahtani and Nawaf Bu Washl for Saleh Abu Al-Shamat, Hammam Al-Hammami and Moteb Al-Harbi. Qatar coach Jules Lopetegui responded with late substitutes of his own.

Edmilson almost won it for Qatar late on after dispossessing the Saudi defence following a ridiculously careless piece of play, but the forward’s shot from the edge of the penalty area drifted just past Mohammed Al-Owais’s post. Extra time beckoned.

In the 104th minute Saudi Arabia appealed for penalty after Al-Qahtani’s shot looked to have struck substitute Jassem Gaber on the arm, but VAR showed no infringement had taken place. The start of the second period of extra time saw Abdullah Al-Hamdan appeal for a another penalty, but this time the referee penalized the Saudi forward for initiating contact with his Qatari opponent before going to ground.

There was an inevitability to the penalty shootout as both attacks floundered time and again.

Almoez Ali missed Qatar’s first effort to the delight of the Saudi fans, with Al-Hamdan converting Saudi’s opener. Edmilson scored Qatar’s second penalty, but Mohamed Kanno retained Saudi’s lead.

Qatar’s Gaber and Boualem Khoukhi, as well as Saudi’s Hassan Tambakti, missed the next three penalties. It meant Feras Al-Buraikan could win the shootout for the Green Falcons with the next kick. He missed.

Ahmed Al-Ganehi made it 2-2. Saudi still held an advantage, and it proved decisive as Mukhtar Ali scored to give them a 3-2 final and a first Gulf Cup final in 22 years.