RIYADH: Cooperation is the key to the development of Paralympic sports, the head of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee said after attending the 2026 International Paralympic Committee Membership Gathering in Berlin.

The three-day event, which took place just weeks after Team Saudi’s record-setting showing at the Asian Para Games in Japan last month, brought together national Paralympic committees, international federations, regional organizations and Paralympic leaders from around the world under the theme “Coming Together: A Call to Action.”

The Saudi delegation was led by the CEO and secretary-general of the Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Abdulaziz Baeshen, and included the Paralympic affairs advisor, Fahad Al-Qabaa, and Paralympic equestrian athlete Ahmed Al-Sharbatly.

Panels and workshops during the event, which concluded on Nov. 9, focused on the International Paralympic Committee’s strategic plan for 2027-2030 and cooperation between member organizations. Delegates also discussed governance, funding and support mechanisms, the latest developments in sport classification, and preparations for 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles. Other topics included ways to expand opportunities for participation among persons with disabilities, and the development of technical and administrative capabilities.

Baeshen said international partnerships were central to Paralympic development: “The continued growth of the Paralympic Movement relies on strong partnerships and knowledge exchange.

“Building on Saudi Arabia’s progress in developing Paralympic sport, we remain committed to sharing our experiences and learning from others to further develop Paralympic sport in the Kingdom and contribute to the continued advancement of the movement worldwide, while creating greater opportunities for athletes.”

This progress in the development of Paralympic sport can be seen in the growing successes of Saudi athletes since the Kingdom integrated the administration of Olympic and Paralympic sports under a single organization in 2021 to ensure equal attention and support.

Most recently, Team Saudi fielded 41 athletes in eight sports at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games in October, who came home with 17 medals, including eight golds, nearly twice as many as the nine won in Hangzhou in 2022.