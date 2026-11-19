BANGKOK: The president of the Asian Football Confederation, Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al-Khalifa, says he is confident Saudi Arabia will host the best edition of the AFC Asian Cup in history.

He has also emphasized that the decision to postpone next year’s tournament from January to December was made with the agreement of all stakeholders, including the teams.

Speaking exclusively to Asharq Al-Awsat following the AFC’s Executive Committee meeting in Bangkok, Al-Khalifa said: “The meeting was short and the items on the agenda were few, the most prominent of which was postponing the Asian Cup to December 2027. I believe everyone agrees on our desire to see this tournament at the best possible time, in agreement with the organizing committee and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation.”

He added: “We know that the Saudi Arabian Football Federation will organize the best tournament in the history of the Asian Cup, and we wish them success.”

Al-Khalifa also confirmed that the decision to postpone the tournament came after consultation with all concerned parties.

He said: “The decision is a joint one between all parties, whether the organizing committee, the Saudi Federation, or the Asian Federation, and after listening to the opinions of the participating teams, we want the tournament to be held in the best atmosphere, and to choose the most appropriate time for it. The next edition of the Asian Cup will be held in 2032, which is an even-numbered year, so I think we have enough time to choose the right scheduling.”

During the executive committee meeting, members approved the decision to reschedule the 2027 AFC Asian Cup to start on Dec. 23, 2027 and conclude on Jan. 21, 2028.