RIYADH: Saudi Arabian MMA fighter Fatima Al-Ammari returns to the cage to face off against Lebanon’s Anna Wakim on Friday, Dec. 11, as part of the PFL MENA 12, as reported by Asharq Al-Awsat.

The event will be hosted by Dhahran Expo in Alkhobar, bringing together two champions with a background in Thai boxing.

The Professional Fighters League announced that the fight would be held as part of the women’s amateur fights at a weight division of 139 pounds (63 kg); Al-Ammari enters the fight looking for a second victory after securing her first on debut in the PFL.

The Saudi fighter has a record of four Saudi championship titles in Muay Thai and also in boxing, an experience she seeks to bring into the cage in Alkhobar.

In contrast, Wakim will be having her first experience in mixed martial arts, relying on her background as a Lebanese champion in Muay Thai and Wushu Sanda to begin a new phase in her career.

The shared combat background of the two fighters gives the confrontation a unique character, with Al-Ammari looking to continue her winning streak and Wakim seeking a successful debut.