RIYADH: A new service accrediting platforms for selling and reselling tickets for sporting and other events is being launched through digital platform Riyadhi, the Ministry of Sports announced on Sunday.

The initiative aims to streamline ticket sale and resale operations in accordance with ministry-approved regulations, as well as facilitate accreditation procedures for investors and platform operators.

The ministry has given ticketing platform operators a 90-day grace period to update their systems and align their operations with the approved technical and regulatory requirements. The period starts from the issuance date of regulations for organizing the sale of tickets for sports competitions and events which were announced on Oct. 26,

The service comes within the framework of regulating the sale and resale of sports tickets, implementing approved controls and enhancing the reliability of transactions in the ticket market.