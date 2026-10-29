QIDDIYA CITY: The Qiddiya Investment Company said The National Golf Club, Qiddiya City, will open on Friday, Oct. 30.

The announcement also confirmed the appointment of Golf Saudi as operator under a five-year management agreement. Golf Saudi will lead operations, events, course management and player development, connecting the club to its national network of facilities, programs and competitive pathways.

The Sir Nick Faldo signature-designed, 18-hole championship course requires no membership and is set to be a major international golf destination in the Kingdom for professionals and amateurs, new players, families, tourists and future generations of Saudi talent.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, minister of sport and president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, said: “The National Golf Club in Qiddiya City reflects the significant progress taking place across the Kingdom’s sports sector, made possible by the unwavering support of our leadership. This support has driven the continued expansion of sports facilities and destinations and created more diverse opportunities to participate in sport, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. It also contributes to building a vibrant society and broadening access to a wide range of sports.”

He added: “We look forward to the club playing an important role in the growth of golf in the Kingdom by offering a world-class sporting experience to people from all segments of society, attracting new players, and identifying and developing Saudi talent. This landmark will also represent a significant addition to the Kingdom’s sports facilities, enhancing its readiness to host major international tournaments and events and strengthening its growing position on the global sports map.”

The course has been designed to make the game more accessible. Three six-hole loops give players the flexibility to play a shorter or full round of golf, creating a more welcoming experience for beginners while still offering a championship-level challenge. Combined with its practice and coaching facilities, beginner-friendly programming and future academy, it opens the sport to more people.

The new venue sits within Qiddiya City, which is 45 kilometers from Riyadh. The club is next to the National Tennis Centre, which is under construction, and will be surrounded by new homes, offices, hotels, retail and public spaces.

Abdullah Aldawood, managing director of the Qiddiya Investment Company, said: “Qiddiya City is being built on the belief that play has the power to shape how people live, connect, and experience sport. The National Golf Club reflects this commitment. It’s a championship course with international credibility and designed to open golf to everyone.

"With Golf Saudi as our operator, we have the expertise and reach to increase participation, inspire a new generation of golfers and encourage more active lifestyles. Together we are helping to grow the future of golf in Saudi Arabia, in support of Vision 2030.”

Golf Saudi CEO Noah Alireza said: “The National Golf Club at Qiddiya City represents an exciting addition to Saudi Arabia’s growing golf landscape, bringing together a world-class golfing experience with the spectacular natural setting of the Tuwaiq Mountains and creating a welcoming destination for players and visitors alike."

Alireza said Golf Saudi would bring its expertise and experience to help maximize the club’s impact, creating an environment that reflected the highest standards of the game alongside Saudi Arabia’s distinctive culture of warmth and hospitality.

“We see the National Golf Club as part of Golf Saudi’s broader strategy to build an integrated golf ecosystem across Saudi Arabia, creating more opportunities for players, visitors and communities, while supporting the Kingdom’s growing appeal as a golf and tourism destination. Through projects like this, we are helping broaden participation, attract visitors and investment, and support the long-term growth of golf and its contribution to the Kingdom.”

The National Golf Club will further support the growth of golf in the Kingdom through its partnership with the Faldo Series, which provides emerging Saudi talent with a globally recognized pathway for competitive development and regular junior competitions.

Sir Nick, a six-time major winner and head of Faldo Design, said: “Designing The National Golf Club has been about creating a course that respects its iconic setting in Qiddiya City and gives golfers a memorable experience every time they play.

“Qiddiya City has a landscape with real character and our aim has been to build a course that is challenging, enjoyable and welcoming for players at different levels and supports Saudi talent through initiatives, including the Faldo Series,” he added.