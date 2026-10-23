ABU DHABI: Top clubs and academies from across the UAE are set to compete for the Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup at Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Organized by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, the event will feature athletes in the adults and U21 categories.

Al-Wahda Jiu-Jitsu Club, returning to defend the title they won in December 2025, will be up against strong competition from Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club and Al-Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club.

Mohamed Salem Al-Dhaheri, vice chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said: “The Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup has established itself as one of the most important domestic competitions, thanks to the limitless support of our wise leadership.

“The championship reflects the great progress jiu-jitsu has made in the UAE and the work of clubs and academies in finding talent, and developing athletes. It is a title that clubs and athletes are determined to win. The competition also tests the quality of their preparation throughout the season and helps athletes get ready to compete at the highest level.”

Al-Dhaheri highlighted that the success of the UAE’s national team depends on a strong domestic scene.

“Our international success starts with strong competitions at home and the work of clubs and coaches in identifying and developing talent,” he said. “We will keep raising competition standards to prepare our athletes for continental and world championships.”

Meanwhile, Al-Wahda athlete Saif Jumaan said: “This title means a lot to us. Defending it is a big responsibility and motivates us to work harder. To win again, we need to stay fully focused against opponents who have the ambition and ability to challenge us.

“Winning last season gives us confidence, but it guarantees us nothing this time. Every club is preparing to challenge for the trophy. We want to show how well prepared we are and prove ourselves in every match.”