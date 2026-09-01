DUBAI: High-profile recruits, a searing ADNOC Pro League start orchestrated by Andrea Pirlo and the tantalizing prospect of the professional era’s greatest title race defined a thrilling August across the UAE.

Al-Jazira have bequeathed new head coach Cosmin Olaroiu a squad to match his stature, stealing global headlines with their captures of Al-Hilal forward Malcom and Internazionale loanee Kristjan Asllani, with hopes of even more to come.

That spending spree has propelled the Pride of Abu Dhabi to three wins from three games, matching the perfect starts of defending champions Al-Ain and dethroned Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club.

Elsewhere, Italy legend Pirlo looks set to continue United FC’s historic rise, with the first privately owned club to reach the nation’s topflight taking six points from nine. Incoming UAE boss Zlatko Dalic will also have been taking note of the task ahead, with Khaleeji 27 looming.

Here are Arab News’ talking points and top picks from last month’s action.



Summer business sets up season for the ages

As Al-Jazira trudged off the park in mid-August after being outclassed by Saudi giants Al-Ittihad in their AFC Champions League playoff, there seemed little sign of what was to come.

This was days before 2026-27 domestic season kick-off, with only the snaring of UAE left-back Ruben Canedo from neighbors Al-Wahda providing any noteworthy business.

By the time they prevailed 2-0 at fellow heavyweights Sharjah in matchweek two, however, they had added ex-Barcelona winger Malcom, were in negotiations for 24-year-old Albania workhorse Asllani and rumors abounded in Turkiye that Talisca would soon be on his way.

Developments could follow on the latter, a Fenerbahce forward and icon in this region from his time at Riyadh’s Al-Nassr.

What is beyond doubt is that the Pride of Abu Dhabi boast Olaroiu, a coach with 20 major honors in 19 years of Asian football.

In addition, they have several of the league’s brightest young talents, such as midfield tyro Mamadou Coulibaly, and undoubted star power in Malcom and Asllani. The former helped create the third in last weekend’s 3-0 dismantling of Ajman.

Expectations of the Al-Ain/Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club duopoly continuing have proved unfounded. But neither appears to be going anywhere fast.

Greece striker Giorgos Giakoumakis got off the mark with Al-Ain’s winner from matchweek three’s rollercoaster clash at improving Al-Nasr, while the comeback from 2-0 down to win 4-2 against Baniyas will live long in the memory.

Brazil’s 2020 Olympic gold medal-winning coach Andre Jardine has carried that winning spirit into Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club, most notably with UAE attacker Guilherme’s low strike to quieten an expectant Zabeel Stadium for the 1-0 win against Dubai rivals Al-Wasl.

The likes of Sharjah, Al-Nasr and Al-Wasl — even now with veteran Iran striker Mehdi Taremi within their ranks — appear a step back in terms of quality.

Much more could change ahead of the transfer deadline on Sept. 28. But an engrossing three-way race for glory seems inevitable as Al-Ain bid to become the first club since their own 2011-13 run to retain the ADNOC Pro League trophy during the professional era.

Pirlo proves his class

It seemed naive to believe Pirlo would still be present for United FC’s top-flight debut after Italy came calling this summer.

A rancorous episode instead played out and the majestic World Cup 2006 winner stayed put. That encouraging development counted for little during a 5-1 opening humbling by Al-Wasl.

Any fear of worse to come, however, was blasted away by Cape Verde’s World Cup 2026 winger Willy Semedo’s brace in an uplifting 3-2 triumph at Baniyas before Kalba were thrashed 4-1, with Gabon forward Shavy Babicka announcing himself to the competition with a double of his own.

Emirati goalkeeper Salam Khairi, fullback Hamid Yahya and Senegal destroyer Moustapha Name have also impressed.

Since the 2021-22 season, seven of 10 promoted teams have suffered immediate relegation back to the First Division League.

At United FC, however, it appears foundations are being built for a project that could transform UAE football. There is also the chance to rehabilitate a managerial career that failed to get off the ground at Juventus, Fatih Karagumruk and Sampdoria.

For now, Pirlo has given United something far more valuable than a headline: belief.

Dalic’s dilemma

A familiar face has been spotted in ADNOC Pro League stands witnessing a familiar problem.

Zlatko Dalic’s historic nine-year stint with Croatia has made way for a fresh adventure with the national team of the UAE, a country in which he tasted glory in Al-Ain from 2014-17.

The genial 59-year-old has swiftly become a ground hopper, being spotted at multiple grounds per matchweek as preparations intensify for the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup’s kickoff on Sept. 24 against Yemen.

Ali Mabkhout, Omar Abdulrahman and Ahmed Khalil dominated the UAE front line in Dalic’s previous stint in the country. It is different times now.

The numbers underline just how different. Fully UAE-qualified players accounted for just nine of the ADNOC Pro League’s 72 goals in August, which was 12.5 percent of the total.

That was the lowest proportion among the Gulf’s three leading competitions, with Saudi-qualified players responsible for 16 of 97 goals (16.5 percent) in the Roshn Saudi League and Qatar-qualified players nine of 47 (19.1 percent) in Qatar Stars League.

For Dalic, it is a challenge that goes beyond finding a new generation of Mabkhouts and Khalils. He must find the goals to match the UAE’s ambitions, with the AFC Asian Cup 2027 also just around the corner.

Best of UAE Pro League in August 2026

Player of the Month: Willy Semedo (United FC)

Coach of the Month: Cosmin Olaroiu (Al-Jazira)

Match of the Month: Baniyas 2-4 Al-Ain