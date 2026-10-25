ABU DHABI: UFC 333: Volkanovski vs. Evloev made history at the Etihad Arena on Saturday night, recording the highest attendance and highest gate for a UFC event in Abu Dhabi.

UFC CEO Dana White highlighted the success and international appeal of the event, while outlining his ambitions to continue bringing major events to the UAE.

“Tonight was the highest attendance for a UFC event in Abu Dhabi history. Highest gate,” he said.

“And over 50 percent of the fans came from outside the UAE. They spent money to come here: flights, hotel rooms, everything. You want to deliver. You want to have an event like we had tonight.

“I plan to have lots of great events here in Abu Dhabi,” he said.

“We’re working on an event right now that will be very unique and people from all over the world will want to come see. I already started to see renderings of what we could possibly do before I flew to Abu Dhabi. I look forward to announcing that soon.”

Inside the octagon, Alexander Volkanovski retained his featherweight title, stopping the previously unbeaten Movsar Evloev of Russia in the second round.

“Abu Dhabi is always great,” the Australian said. “This is my fifth time here in Abu Dhabi. I get treated so well over here. Everyone’s very hospitable and they show so much respect. I love it here.”

In the co-main event, Russia’s Petr Yan retained his bantamweight title with a unanimous decision over Georgia’s Merab Dvalishvili in a thrilling five-round contest. All three judges scored the bout 48-47 in Yan’s favor.

It was another memorable Abu Dhabi night for Yan, who won is first bantamweight title against Jose Aldo in the UAE capital during UFC Fight Island in 2020.

“I feel excellent. I’m still processing my win but I feel great and happy to share this moment again in Abu Dhabi.

“For me, it was important to get this win for my team, for my family and for my supporters. Thank you so much to all the fans around the world for supporting me,” Yan said.

Elsewhere on the main card, Lone’er Kavanagh stopped Ramazan Temirov in the first round, Alexander Volkov earned a unanimous decision over Rizvan Kuniev and Aaron Pico stopped Losene Keita, also in the first round.