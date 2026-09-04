NEW YORK: Alex Eala and her fans are headed to the weekend at the US Open, along with two-time champion Naomi Osaka and 2023 winner Coco Gauff.

So is Madison Keys — just barely — but not No. 3 Felix Auger-Aliassime, who became the highest-seeded player knocked out of the tournament thus far. No. 6 Alex de Minaur losing in straight sets to Botic van de Zandschulp made it four of the top-10 seeded men’s players to get eliminated before the third round.

Osaka recovered after a mid-match lapse to advance to the third round with a 6-2, 5-7, 6-1 victory over Katerina Siniakova on Thursday, before Eala beat Oleksandra Oliynykova 6-1, 6-4.

Doubles play also began, though Serena and Venus Williams won’t play their first-round match until Friday night against Hao-Ching Chan and Maya Joint, who beat Serena in singles play at Wimbledon this summer.

Eala, the No. 17 seed from the Philippines, gave her passionate backers reason to cheer immediately by winning the first nine points against her Ukrainian opponent, who had won their only previous meeting.

“I think everybody represents something in their own way; I’m Filipino and I proudly represent that,” Eala said. “And a lot of the crowd here today is Filipino and I’m sure they share in that sentiment.”

Osaka wore silver and white under her long white jacket with a white visor as she arrived for her match in Arthur Ashe Stadium, three days after she was dressed in black with her hair done in cornrows under a headband in a tribute to former NBA superstar Allen Iverson for her opener at night.

Naomi Osaka returns the ball to Katerina Siniakova during the second round of the US Open tennis championships on Sept. 3, 2026, in New York. (AP)

The No. 13 seed won the first set in 30 minutes and then opened a 4-2 lead in the second. But her level of play took a substantial dip, with 20 unforced errors in the set after only four in the first.

Osaka quickly regained control, breaking for a 2-0 lead in the third before finishing a 19-shot rally with a volley for a winner en route to taking the next game, appearing more relieved than excited by her nice touch.

“The match was definitely really tough and I don’t know, I just felt like I had to fight,” Osaka said. “I definitely had a couple opportunities in the second set and I think I was a little bit too hard on myself. So I took the bathroom break, regrouped a little, came back and just tried to have no regrets.”

Zverev labored util 2:15 a.m. Friday on Arthur Ashe Stadium to shake off 52nd-ranked Frenchman Halys. (AP)

Night-owl Zverev goes distance to advance

Top-seeded Alexander Zverev kept his bid for a first US Open title on track with a gritty five-set victory over Quentin Halys, staying the course as a spate of upsets rocked the men’s draw on Thursday.

Zverev labored util 2:15 a.m. Friday on Arthur Ashe Stadium to shake off 52nd-ranked Frenchman Halys 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-7 (3/7), 6-3.

The four-hour 33-minute marathon followed his wild first-round five-setter against 89th-ranked Lorenzo Sonego that kept Zverev at it until shortly before 2 am on Wednesday.

“The performance was quite shit to be honest, but I won, that’s the most important thing,” Zverev said afterwards.

“Physically, I feel fine. I am proud, I think, to be physically quite strong. I just hope at some point I’ll start playing better tennis.

“I’m winning ugly right now. It’s also a skill to win ugly and when you’re not playing great tennis. I think I’ve mastered that right now.”

Auger-Aliassime tumbles out and Keys barely hangs on

Auger-Aliassime said he was feeling dizzy and seeing spots and couldn’t recover, falling to Karen Khachanov 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

“Karen is a great player. Look, I cannot beat him or anybody in this draw feeling the way I felt today,” the Canadian said. “If I cannot move, we’re not talking about tennis here.”

The highest seed to fall so far had been No. 4 Novak Djokovic, who lost in the first round at the US Open for the first time in the 24-time Grand Slam champion’s career.

Keys, the 2017 runner-up, also was on the verge of an early exit before erasing five match points and edging Anna Bondar 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (10-5).

“That was something, huh? No stress, though, we all knew I had it right?” Keys joked to the fans afterward.

Other winners included 2022 champion Iga Swiatek and 2025 runner-up Amanda Anisimova. Taylor Fritz, the 2024 men’s runner-up, eased to 6-0, 6-1, 6-1 victory over Mattia Bellucci, while fifth-seeded Flavio Cobolli defeated Tristan Schoolkate 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5.

Coco Gauff of the United States returns a shot to Spain's Paula Badosa during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Naomi Osaka of Japan returns the ball to Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

Gauff moves on in prime time

Gauff, who won her first major title at Flushing Meadows three years ago, moved on by beating Paula Badosa 6-4, 7-6 (5) under the lights on Ashe in just under two hours. Badosa was playing for a third consecutive day, forced to finish her first-round match Wednesday after play was suspended Tuesday because of rain that hampered the tournament for multiple days.

“Paula’s a tough player,” Gauff said. “I don’t think there was too much I did wrong. I feel like she really stepped it up.”

No. 1 Alexander Zverev faces Quentin Halys in the nightcap, hoping for an easier time after needing five sets to edge Lorenzo Sonego on Tuesday, barely avoiding becoming the first No. 1 seed to lose in the first round of a men’s major since 2003.

Also in action Thursday night was Gael Monfils, who is planning to retire after this year but won Tuesday on his 40th birthday to prolong his Grand Slam career and advance to face No. 14 Learner Tien.