6 tips for choosing a sofa

(Supplied)
(Supplied)
Updated 24 October 2026 09:30
Arab News

Luxury furniture and interiors house Aati shared its top tips for choosing the right sofa, from proportion to craftsmanship.

  1. Find the right proportions
    Find the right proportions
    A sofa should sit comfortably within the room, leaving space to move around it. Allow about 35 to 40 centimeters between the sofa and coffee table, with more clearance along main walkways.
  2. Consider how you live
    Consider how you live
    Facing seats encourage conversation, while a chaise invites relaxation. Modular designs, such as Elie Saab Maison’s Imperial, can be arranged to suit the room.
  3. Look beyond the silhouette
    Look beyond the silhouette
    Comfort lies in seat depth, supportive cushioning and backrest height. Try the sofa as you would at home, checking how easily you settle in and rise.
  4. Explore color and texture
    Explore color and texture
    View upholstery samples alongside flooring and curtains in daylight and evening light, weighing durability and cleaning needs as carefully as color.
  5. Inspect every angle
    Inspect every angle
    When a sofa sits centrally, its back and sides are on display. Vittoria Frigerio’s Noah features handmade capitonne upholstery and outer quilting.
  6. Complete the setting
    Complete the setting
    A floor lamp creates a reading corner, a sculptural side table adds contrast and table lamps bring softer light for the evening.

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