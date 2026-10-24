6 tips for choosing a sofa

Luxury furniture and interiors house Aati shared its top tips for choosing the right sofa, from proportion to craftsmanship.

Find the right proportions A sofa should sit comfortably within the room, leaving space to move around it. Allow about 35 to 40 centimeters between the sofa and coffee table, with more clearance along main walkways.

Consider how you live Facing seats encourage conversation, while a chaise invites relaxation. Modular designs, such as Elie Saab Maison’s Imperial, can be arranged to suit the room.

Look beyond the silhouette Comfort lies in seat depth, supportive cushioning and backrest height. Try the sofa as you would at home, checking how easily you settle in and rise.

Explore color and texture View upholstery samples alongside flooring and curtains in daylight and evening light, weighing durability and cleaning needs as carefully as color.

Inspect every angle When a sofa sits centrally, its back and sides are on display. Vittoria Frigerio’s Noah features handmade capitonne upholstery and outer quilting.