From Beirut to Riyadh, here are six Arab labels to be aware of while looking for coats, jackets and knits this winter.

Renaissance Renaissance Lebanese designer Cynthia Merhej’s Beirut-based label made the custom wool and faux fur coat that Rama Duwaji wore on her first day as New York’s first lady.

Zeid Hijazi The London-based Jordanian Palestinian designer’s wool crepe coat, hand-embroidered in the tradition of Palestinian tatreez, is featured in the city’s Victoria and Albert Museum.

KML Saudi siblings Ahmed and Razan Hassan, LVMH Prize semifinalists in 2025, showed their Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection in Paris, with sharp tailoring in black, white and muted earth tones.

Hindamme Saudi designer Mohammed Khoja’s label, known for its bomber jackets, included a striped fur coat in its “Hejaz Collection” at Riyadh Fashion Week.

Salim Azzam The Lebanese designer’s jackets are hand-embroidered by women from the Chouf mountains, and his pieces have been worn by Jordan’s Queen Rania.