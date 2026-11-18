From Beirut to Riyadh, here are six Arab labels to be aware of while looking for coats, jackets and knits this winter.
Renaissance RenaissanceLebanese designer Cynthia Merhej’s Beirut-based label made the custom wool and faux fur coat that Rama Duwaji wore on her first day as New York’s first lady.
Zeid HijaziThe London-based Jordanian Palestinian designer’s wool crepe coat, hand-embroidered in the tradition of Palestinian tatreez, is featured in the city’s Victoria and Albert Museum.
KMLSaudi siblings Ahmed and Razan Hassan, LVMH Prize semifinalists in 2025, showed their Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection in Paris, with sharp tailoring in black, white and muted earth tones.
HindammeSaudi designer Mohammed Khoja’s label, known for its bomber jackets, included a striped fur coat in its “Hejaz Collection” at Riyadh Fashion Week.
Salim AzzamThe Lebanese designer’s jackets are hand-embroidered by women from the Chouf mountains, and his pieces have been worn by Jordan’s Queen Rania.
Karim AdduchiThe Amsterdam-based Moroccan designer has turned traditional Amazigh carpets into garments and made slim coat dresses with handwoven fringed detailing.