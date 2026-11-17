PARIS: French police arrested or detained about 15,000 people during cost-of-living and high school protests in recent weeks, Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin told parliament on Tuesday.

Darmanin said 7,184 people had been detained during protests over inflation and salaries since October 17, some of which turned into major riots. Another 8,000 were held during protests by high school students over conditions in schools.

The minister said 3,053 cases from the cost-of-living arrests had resulted in charges and prison terms had already been ordered in 666 cases, with 195 sent straight to prison and others given suspended terms.

He said 4,523 of those arrested were adults and 2,661 were minors, with five minors still in custody.

He said that protests on October 17 when serious riots erupted in several cities accounted for about two thirds of the arrests and detentions.

Darmanin said that of the approximately 8,000 arrests in the separate student protests since September, only three people had been kept in detention and all were adults accused of assaulting police or teachers.