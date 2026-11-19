ADDIS ABAB: Nearly 700,000 people have been displaced by clashes between armed forces in southern Ethiopia that have been raging for nearly a month, British NGO Islamic Relief said on Thursday.

The fighting — between members of the Oromo and Ethiopian Somali communities — began in late October, sparked by a dispute over control of the border town of Moyale.

The borders between the country’s regions, set by the 1995 constitution, have been a frequent source of conflict in Ethiopia, Africa’s second most populous nation with an estimated population of 130 million.

Clashes involving heavy weaponry have been reported in Moyale in recent weeks, and as recently as Monday.

“The conflict has spread up to 300 kilometers (185 miles) from the town, with fighting breaking out in areas across the ethnic group settlements,” Islamic Relief said.

An estimated 329,000 people were displaced from the Dawa zone in the Somali region, while 359,798 had been registered as displaced in southern Oromia, it added.

The organization said many homes had been destroyed and health care services disrupted, while more than 50,000 people had fled to neighboring Kenya.

“This is a volatile conflict driven by two ethnic groups competing for land and wealth in the borders of Ethiopia,” said Kedir Musema Hameza, the head of Islamic Relief’s Ethiopia program.

“We are seeing that now, with this mass displacement of nearly 700,000 people fleeing the violence. This is a serious humanitarian incident which we are working to respond to,” he added.

According to conflict monitor ACLED, several people have been killed since the fighting began, although no precise death toll is available.

The government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who hails from the Oromia region, has not commented on the violence.

Ethiopia faces multiple internal conflicts.

Just weeks ago, fighting erupted in Tigray, hundreds of kilometers to the north, when rebels and government forces clashed.

There have also been long-running insurgencies in the most populous regions of Amhara and Oromia that have displaced hundreds of thousands.