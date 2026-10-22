BEIJING: A magnitude 7 earthquake hit China’s Tibet region on Thursday evening, killing at least 16 people, injuring 32 and collapsing hundreds of homes in the northern regional city of Nagqu, official media said.

A major magnitude 7 earthquake recently struck northern Tibet. The epicentre of the widely felt quake was in Nagqu. Reports coming in of possible fatalities, buildings collapsed and ground/wall cracks. Aftershocks are ongoing. https://t.co/73toOSyPSu — Pacific Wire (@JMChyno) October 22, 2026

Search and rescue efforts continued following the collapse of at least 339 homes, the Nagqu media office said, citing city government officials. Among the injured, 11 people were in serious condition and the other 21 sustained minor injuries, the media office said.

Rescue teams from police and fire departments were building tents to house people displaced by the quake.

It was the biggest earthquake in the region in the last five years, China’s national broadcaster CCTV said.

🇨🇳🚨Breaking: First footage of a reported 7.0 magnitude #earthquake striking Baqing County in #Tibet’s Nagqu Prefecture, #China 🚨Massisve Cracks reported on roads after the powerfull earthquake in Tibet https://t.co/Oc5Yf0Dgvd — World_Breaking_News03 (@Breaking2003) October 22, 2026

The US Geological Survey said the quake occurred at 10:33 p.m. local time, with its epicenter 191 kilometers (119 miles) east-northeast of Nagqu, in a sparsely populated, high-altitude area of northern Tibet. It put the earthquake’s depth at 18 kilometers (11 miles).

China’s official Xinhua News Agency cited the China Earthquake Networks Center as putting the depth at 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

Nagqu is more than 300 kilometers (186 miles) north of Tibet’s capital, Lhasa.