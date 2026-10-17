DHAKA: A fire gutted a beach resort in southeastern Bangladesh on Saturday, killing 10 people and injuring four, an official said.

The fire broke out at Tuptup Resto and Resort at Inani in Cox’s Bazar district, a popular destination for domestic tourists, Syed Mohammad Morshed Hossain, deputy assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defense in the district, said. The resort is located near the Bay of Bengal.

🚨🇧🇩 DEADLY RESORT FIRE IN BANGLADESH A massive fire tore through the three-storey TUPTUP Resto and Resort in Inani, Cox’s Bazar (Oct, 17) -The wooden structure was completely gutted -At least 10 dead, including a child & 9 injured #Bangladesh #ジェラードン #หลิงออม https://t.co/SQo0icliHq — GlobeUpdate (@Globupdate) October 17, 2026

The blaze erupted in the morning and quickly spread through the three-story wooden resort, he said. Children were among the dead, he said, without giving details.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the fire.