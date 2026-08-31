DHAKA: Bangladeshi social entrepreneur Runa Khan was named a recipient of the 2026 Ramon Magsaysay Award on Monday, in recognition of her work in improving the lives of marginalized and climate-vulnerable communities.

The founder of the grassroots development organization Friendship, Khan has for over two decades led projects broadening access to health, education, and climate adaptation for people living on the shifting river islands, known as chars, in Bangladesh’s north and in coastal areas around the Bay of Bengal.

Friendship began operations in 2002 with a hospital ship and has since expanded its work. It now operates seven hospital vessels — five of which were funded by the Islamic Development Bank.

It has also built infrastructure adapted to floods and river erosion, including water plants in coastal areas affected by salinity, cyclone shelters and solar-powered relocatable schools, which can be moved when flooding destroys settlements. It also runs community-managed mangrove plantations to prevent coastal erosion and support livelihoods.

The NGO estimates it serves about 7.5 million people every year.

“Life today is not only about the delivery of services, projects, or this kind of work, but is basically a journey that we all need to take towards human dignity, recognizing human dignity, recognizing that opportunity, respect, dignity, and hope are the critical factors for survival and for sustainable work today,” Khan told Arab News after hearing the announcement by the Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation of her recognition.

“It is for all the people who have allowed us to walk beside them for these last 25 years. It is for every person in this organization whose devotion and dedication have led to this world coming to us.”

The Ramon Magsaysay Award was established in 1957 in memory of Ramon Magsaysay, the former president of the Philippines. Administered by the Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation, the award recognizes individuals and organizations in Asia who demonstrate service and transformative leadership in addressing major social problems.

The foundation recognized Khan’s “profound empathy for the poorest of the poor in her country, and her courage, vision, and tenacity in building and leading Friendship to accomplish her mission,” it said in the nomination statement.

“What began with a single hospital ship grew into a comprehensive development model delivering healthcare, education, climate adaptation, livelihoods, and social inclusions to millions across riverine, coastal, and refugee communities.”

The award is widely regarded as Asia’s highest honor and is often called the “Nobel Prize of Asia.”

She is the 14th Bangladeshi national to receive the prize.

Rasheda Rawnak Khan, associate professor at the Department of Anthropology, Dhaka University, described the recognition as a “monumental moment of pride” for the country.

“It powerfully reminds the international community that Bangladesh is not just a nation facing immense climate vulnerabilities but a cradle of world-class social innovation,” she told Arab News.

“For over two decades, Runa Khan’s organization has served as a bridge for Bangladesh’s most marginalized populations, transforming vulnerable individuals into self-reliant citizens.”

She added: “As climate change accelerates, the communities Khan serves are on the absolute frontline of global environmental displacement. She proves that geographic isolation should never dictate a human being’s access to basic services, dignity, healthcare, and hope.”

Along with Khan, the RMAF also recognized this year Tommy Koh, law professor at the National University of Singapore, who led the negotiations for the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

It also honored Burmese human rights defender Bo Kyi, co-founder of the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which documents arrests and detentions and supports detainees and their families in Myanmar.