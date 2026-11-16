NEW YORK: The sale of a Vincent van Gogh masterpiece, reportedly opposed by the descendants of its former Jewish owner who sold it during the Nazi era, will proceed as planned on Wednesday, auction house Sotheby’s told AFP.

“Chataigniers en fleurs” (Chestnut Trees in Blossom) painted in 1890 in Auvers-sur-Oise, France, is forecast to fetch $180 million, which would set a new record for the Dutch post-Impressionist and become the most expensive work so far this season.

The heirs of influential German publisher Samuel Fischer, who acquired the painting in Paris in 1909, object to its 1936 sale, arguing his family parted with it because of financial losses suffered under the Nazis, The New York Times reported.

Gunnar Schnabel, their Berlin-based lawyer, is calling on Sotheby’s to prove the painting was sold at its market value and that the family would have sold it regardless of the political context.

Schnabel did not respond to an AFP request for comment.

Sotheby’s said in a statement Monday it had “undertaken extensive research into the ownership history of Chataigniers en fleurs” which was consigned to a gallery owner in Amsterdam between 1932 and 1933 and sold for 68,000 Swiss francs in June 1936.

That “research to date has not established that the painting was sold under duress” or below fair market value, Sotheby’s added.

The auction giant said it was still in dialogue with the Fischer heirs and was “committed to working toward a mutually satisfactory resolution.”

A meeting between both sides was scheduled for Monday in New York, The Times reported.