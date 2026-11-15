LONDON: The foreign ministers of Australia, Canada, Italy and Britain urged Israel on Sunday to “stop the delays now” and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza, saying 150,000 tents and other vital supplies were being held at the border as winter approached.

In a joint statement, the ministers described conditions in Gaza as dire and said recent flooding had deepened the suffering of people desperately in need of shelter and assistance.

“This was only the first storm of the winter,” they said.

“People in Gaza desperately need shelter and humanitarian assistance,” the statement added. “Yet 150,000 tents and other vital supplies are being held at the border and prevented from entering Gaza.”

The ministers called on Israel to open border crossings and allow “immediate, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access throughout Gaza,” warning that time was running out to deliver supplies before winter fully sets in.

They also urged Israel to allow in dual-use items — goods with both civilian and military applications — needed for humanitarian operations and early recovery.

“This situation is entirely reversible — and there is still time to act,” they said.

The ministers also called on all parties to implement the Comprehensive Plan for Gaza, respect the ceasefire, meet their obligations under international humanitarian law and allow aid to reach those in need.