SAO PAULO: The patriarch is under house arrest, his wife is a senator, two sons are in Congress, and a third, who just lost the presidential race, started a self-imposed exile Wednesday in the US.

As Brazil’s preeminent new political dynasty, the Bolsonaros are serving up the kind of drama, infighting and ambition that would not be out of place in one of the country’s beloved telenovelas.

Many had written off Bolsonarism when former president Jair Bolsonaro was convicted of mounting a failed coup bid after he lost a 2022 election bid to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

But, family fortunes surged again as Flavio Bolsonaro briefly appeared a shoo-in to become president of Brazil, and four other family members were elected to Congress.

But then Flavio Bolsonaro lost in the second round and amid accusations of corruption and money laundering fled into self-imposed exile in the United States.

The patriarch and the coup

Jair Bolsonaro, 71, won a devoted following for his combative style and defense of “God, Homeland, and Family,” while drawing criticism for comments slamming gays and demeaning women.

The former army officer is serving a 27-year sentence under house arrest for plotting ways to stop Lula from taking power in January 2023.

Flavio had vowed to free his father if he won, leaving the patriarch’s future uncertain.

Flavio, the ‘moderate’ who fled

The eldest of Jair’s five children, the 45-year-old fired up his father’s conservative base and less ideological voters, pitching himself as more moderate than his father.

He won a first-round vote and was seen as the favorite ahead of the runoff, before being trounced by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Flavio Bolsonaro is being investigated in several cases, including for alleged corruption and money laundering linked to the financing of a biopic, “Dark Horse,” about his father, bankrolled by disgraced banker Daniel Vorcaro.

Flavio at first denied having contact with Vorcaro, but was forced to backtrack after audio leaked of him imploring the banker to make overdue payments.

He arrived in Florida Wednesday after dodging Brazilian authorities who demanded his passports.

Michelle, the step-mother

Michelle Bolsonaro, 44, is around the same age as three of her stepsons.

A devout evangelical Christian and devoted wife, she has become a political powerhouse in her own right, and was elected senator representing the capital Brasilia.

She grew up in poverty, among drug traffickers, and met Jair Bolsonaro after landing a chance job in Congress.

During the campaign she aired a public feud with Flavio, accusing him of mistreating her.

In February, after another stepson, Eduardo Bolsonaro accused her of not doing enough to support Flavio’s campaign, she shared a picture of fried bananas she was making for her husband.

This was perceived as a dig against Eduardo, mockingly nicknamed “little banana.”

Eduardo then shared a supporter’s post saying she should keep frying bananas while he and Flavio worked to “rescue the country.”

Eduardo: guns and Trump

Eduardo, 42, moved to the United States in March 2025 where he has met with President Donald Trump and addressed conservative conferences in his push for US pressure on Brasilia.

He lost his lawmaker seat due to his long absence and was sentenced to four years and two months in prison in absentia in June, for his lobbying for US sanctions and tariffs against Brazil.

Seen as the most radical of the Bolsonaro sons, he has shared videos of rifles and guns he has bought, arguing for relaxed gun laws in Brazil.

The ‘pitbull’ and the others

Jair calls his second-eldest son Carlos, 43, the “family pitbull.”

His entry into politics came at age 17 after his father pushed him to run against his mother Rogeria on the Rio de Janeiro city council, a year after his parents divorced.

He won the seat, in an episode he described as “traumatic” and later became his father’s social media strategist.

This year he was elected senator for the southern city of Santa Catarina.

His youngest brother, Jair Renan, 28, was elected a lawmaker for the same city.

Jair Bolsonaro’s brother, 62-year-old Renato Bolsonaro, a retired military officer was elected as a deputy for Sao Paulo state.