MUMBAI: Britain’s Prince William and Princess Catherine arrived in India on Monday for a three-day visit, the first overseas trip together since Catherine was diagnosed with cancer in 2024.

The royal couple will begin their visit in Mumbai and attend the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony on Tuesday. Founded by William, the environmental initiative awards five winners $1.3 million each to expand solutions addressing climate change.

The ceremony, expected to be the biggest since the prize was established in 2020, will feature several prominent guests including Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, actors Alia Bhatt and Rami Malek and British pop group Take That making its debut performance in India.

“India has made an extraordinary contribution to Earthshot over the past six years and is home to more Earthshot finalists and winners than any other country,” William posted on social media.

Shortly after their arrival, the royal couple took part in a game of street cricket in an alley in Ballard Estate, a neighborhood in Mumbai. A common sight across the city, street cricket is an integral part of everyday life in Mumbai.

The couple also will attend events highlighting India’s cricket, fashion and film industries before traveling to New Delhi, where they are scheduled to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

The couple met with Modi on their previous trip to India 10 years ago before William, the eldest son of King Charles III, became the heir to the British throne.

The trip marks a significant return to overseas royal engagements for Catherine, who announced in March 2024 that she was undergoing treatment for cancer following major abdominal surgery. Kate, as she is commonly known, disclosed in January 2025 that she was in remission and has gradually resumed her public duties.

She traveled to Italy without her husband in May, marking her first overseas engagement since her diagnosis.