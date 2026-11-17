KUALA LUMPUR: Noorzainny Luthfi was no stranger to hardship. Yet her family faced a new set of challenges when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Malaysia.

Her husband lost his job as a truck driver. The couple then struggled to provide for their three children in one of Kuala Lumpur’s low-income neighborhoods.

“We didn’t know what to do,” Noorzainny said. She now makes a living from a venture supported by the Catholic Church, which provides assistance to vulnerable communities regardless of their religious beliefs in Muslim-majority Malaysia.

Noorzainny’s husband came up with the idea of making piggy banks out of coconut shells. Friends and neighbors placed a few orders, and his hobby soon turned into a small business.

A year later, in 2022, a British friend suggested: What if you created a recycling program to turn waste into products you could sell? Following that advice, Noorzainny’s family founded Upcycled.

The connection with the church began after they set up a shop in their neighborhood. Catholic, Muslim and Hindu religious leaders visited the area from time to time to make donations to vulnerable people.

“The bishop saw our small factory and asked what we were doing,” Noorzainny said. “I told him we were collecting plastic, trying to educate kids and making products to support people in the community because most of them lost their jobs.”

A Catholic ministry extends its support across religious communities

The Archdiocesan Office for Human Development in Kuala Lumpur is known as AOHD. It oversees 10 ministries that serve vulnerable communities. Among them are programs assisting women, prisoners, migrants and children with special needs.

“Today, priests, nuns and religious brothers are involved in building communities and reaching out to people in need regardless of whether they are Catholic,” said the Rev. Frederick Joseph, a member of AOHD’s board. “Their work is for all Malaysians whether they are Muslims, Buddhists, Hindus or even nonbelievers.”

Founded in 1992, AOHD follows in the footsteps of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, a Catholic charitable organization that has helped people across Malaysia for almost a century.

According to Joseph, the Archdiocese of Kuala Lumpur has about 45 churches and serves an area with a population of roughly 12 million.

From religious teachings to community outreach

The Catholic Church’s social work in Malaysia took on a new direction following the Second Vatican Council, held from 1962 to 1965.

Joseph said that bishops and priests gathered in Penang in 1976 to discuss how to put the council’s teachings into practice. That included a greater focus on helping marginalized communities.

In Malaysia’s religiously diverse society, those efforts also mean building relationships across faiths. According to the nation’s latest census in 2020, 63.5 percent of the population is Muslim, 18.7 percent Buddhist, about 9 percent Christian and 6 percent Hindu.

“The Catholic Church takes the initiative in ecumenical and interfaith dialogue,” Joseph said. “When we help poor people, migrants or refugees, we do so because of our commitment to the preferential option for the poor, not in terms of evangelization.”

AOHD’s ministry for children with special needs is part of that approach. Its learning center opened in 2001 after three parents seeking educational opportunities for their children with autism could not find a suitable place for them.

“They went to other centers, but their needs were different,” said Gunavathi Thurchinamurthy, coordinator of the school. “There were a lot of issues and that’s when the founder came up with an idea: Why don’t we approach our church to open a center?”

A shared space for different faiths

The school serves children from Malaysia’s lowest-income households. It offers three programs for different age groups, from early intervention to vocational training for young adults.

Classes are taught in English to provide a common language. And although the center is supported by AOHD, it welcomes students from all religious backgrounds.

“We don’t offer spiritual classes because we have people from different faiths,” Thurchinamurthy said. “We don’t want to restrict this to only Catholics or Christians. We are open to anybody.”

Other beneficiaries of AOHD’s programs also reflect its interfaith mission.

At a community dining hall near Upcycled, Malaysians from different religious backgrounds often gather to share a meal provided by the church. Among them is Nor Aqidah, a Muslim woman whose family has benefited from AOHD’s donations.

“We can live together as long as we know each other and respect each other’s beliefs,” Aqidah said. “We celebrate different festivals here. We have Eid Al-Fitr, Chinese New Year and Diwali.”

The ties that bring people together

In a corner next to the entrance of Upcycled, Noorzainny keeps a sewing machine.

It was a gift from her community after she lost her original one in a landslide that destroyed her family’s previous workshop. She now uses it to teach other women how to sew.

“They can make clothes for their children instead of buying them,” she said. “They use their old clothes to make baby clothes, so we recycle in that way too.”

Her community gives something back. While some of the plastic used at Upcycled comes from corporations, some of her neighbors gather waste as well.

Some of them are Catholic or Hindu. Others are Muslim like her. A few call her “Mak Aini,” an affectionate term for a motherly figure.

“Everybody has their own God and the same goes for me,” Noorzainny said. “If you respect other religions and other people, you can become like brothers, like a family.”