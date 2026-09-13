SANTIAGO, Chile: More than 280 people were arrested in Chile during protests condemning Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship, the government said Saturday.

Authorities arrested 284 people, including 31 minors, Public Security Minister Martin Arrau said on X.

Pinochet led a dictatorship in Chile from 1973 to 1990 that left more than 3,200 dead or missing. Tens of thousands were tortured or imprisoned.