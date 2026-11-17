- Speculation arose during Trump’s Asia visit.
- Foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun commented on the matter.
- Trump was expected to attend an APEC meeting in Shenzhen.
BEIJING: China said Tuesday it has “no information” on whether Donald Trump would meet Kim Jong Un, after the US president left open the possibility of meeting the North Korean leader on his Asia trip.
“I have no information regarding this matter,” foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a regular briefing, a day before Trump was expected in Shenzhen for an APEC meeting.