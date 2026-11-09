HONG KONG: China is willing to pursue stronger ties with Iran, China's ​special envoy to the Middle East Zhai Jun said in talks with Ali Bagheri Kani, deputy secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council. Zhai met Kani in Iran, according to ‌a readout ‌from China's foreign ministry ​on ‌Monday. ⁠He ​is visiting ⁠Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia this month, as China steps up efforts to ease tensions in the Middle East.

There needs to be a "focus on ⁠political solutions with a rational ‌and pragmatic ‌spirit, and promote the ​early restoration of ‌stability and development in the ‌region," Zhai said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in separate meetings with Iranian and Saudi national security ‌officials, has said all parties in the Middle East conflict ⁠should ⁠focus on political solutions rather than resorting to arms again * President Xi Jinping has also previously said China was willing to work with African countries to address the spillover effects of the Middle East conflict