ANTALYA: COP31 co-host Australia unveiled a new draft agreement Thursday that drops any mention of fossil fuels, the leading driver of climate change.

The nearly 200 nations involved in the global climate talks in Turkiye have until Friday to strike a final agreement, though the marathon negotiations often run into overtime.

A sweeping draft pact unveiled earlier in the week laid out competing positions on flashpoint topics from energy to finance and trade, drawing criticism for its length and complexity.

After days of tense consultations, negotiations chair Australia published a slimmed-down text half the original length containing fresh language and new proposals on some of the most contentious issues.

But a proposal “for accelerated action to phase out fossil fuels” was nixed in the revised text, which also made no explicit mention of coal, oil or gas by name.

Many countries have pressed for strong language on fossil fuels in Antalya after last year’s summit in Brazil ended with no mention of them in the final deal.

Nations agreed at COP28 in Dubai two years ago to transition away from fossil fuels, but language around energy sources is highly contested at the UN climate talks, where decisions are taken by consensus.

The draft “cover decision” is designed to capture the outcome of COP31 and set the course for future action as global temperatures rise and climate disasters multiply.

- Difficult backdrop —

The summit is unfolding against a record-breaking El Nino, disasters fueled by climate change from Europe to Nepal and a global energy shock triggered by the Iran war.

The latest text said that taking steps to electrify the global economy could have “significant benefits” in shoring up energy security and cutting planet-heating greenhouse gas emissions.

It includes a call to increase the global share of final energy demand met by electricity to 35 percent by 2035 — a key initiative of COP31 host Turkiye.

The draft also proposes further discussions toward “tripling” finance for climate adaptation measures by 2035 in a nod to a key demand by developing nations.

Rich nations have resisted calls to increase support for countries struggling to adapt to climate change, citing budget constraints and insisting that big emerging economies also contribute.

The draft expresses “deep concern” about the imminent breach of the 1.5C temperature goal set under the Paris accord and underscored the importance of the work of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

On Thursday, Panama threatened to block any deal that did not meet its demands, including a request to cap oil global production.