ZAGREB: Hundreds of people rallied in the Croatian capital on Saturday to commemorate a psychiatric patient whose death, allegedly due to excessive force by nurses, shocked the country.

Four male nurses from a Zagreb psychiatric hospital were arrested last weekend under suspicion of aggravated murder of the 32-year patient, Kristian Josip Peris, who was admitted to the hospital in a psychotic state.

The nurses are suspected of “using excessive force in violation of medical standards,” prosecutors said.

Eight minutes of surveillance footage leaked online showed medical staff restraining the patient, whose limbs were strapped to the bed.

The footage showed staff punching him in the chest, pressing down on his body and holding a pillow over his face. Several other health care workers, reportedly including one doctor, were also present.

The video sparked public outrage, fueling debate over the treatment of psychiatric patients, while Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic called the incident a “murder.”

On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered at a square in downtown Zagreb at a rally organized by a student-launched initiative and observed eight minutes of silence for Peris.

“This must never be forgotten or things will only get worse,” 20-year-old student Lea told AFP as she lit a candle among dozens of others.

A health ministry inspection found “irregularities” in the case and is continuing, according to Health Minister Irena Hrstic.

The head of the hospital and its governing board have resigned.

Peris’s family announced another commemoration rally for him at Zagreb’s main square on November 21.