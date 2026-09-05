GEORGETOWN: Guyana ’s government said Saturday it has received the first of six deportees from the United States under the Trump administration’s third-country deportation system.

Guyana’s Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud said the six nationals of Cuba and Afghanistan arrived on Friday after being vetted by his administration and found to have no criminal backgrounds. He added the group was kicked of the U.S. primarily because of immigration issues.

Persaud said his administration reached an agreement to host the deportees after months of negotiations. He also told The Associated Press that “the U.S. has not made any further requests.” The arrangement will run for a year and does not constitute permanent resettlement, he said.

Those relocated to Guyana under the Assisted Voluntary Return Program will await the outcome of their immigration status determination while in Guyana. They could ultimately return to their country of origin or be relocated somewhere else.

The U.N. International Organization for Migration is responsible for implementing the program, authorities in Guyana said, adding that the government will not bear any housing or supporting costs.

Guyana, a founding member of the 15-nation Caribbean Community, is the latest of several member states to have received small groups of U.S. deportees. Others include St. Kitts and Nevis, Belize and St. Lucia, which was due to accept its first group this week, officials said.