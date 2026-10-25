MOSCOW: A drone attack on Russia’s Perm region damaged an industrial facility, ‌injuring ‌five of ‌its workers, regional governor Dmitry Makhonin said on Sunday.

Emergency services were at the ‌scene ‌and that ‌the ‌injured people received the necessary medical help, ‌he said on the state-backed MAX messaging app without providing further detail on the nature of the damage.