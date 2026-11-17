Geneva, Switzerland: Nearly three quarters of all the verified civilian fatalities this year in the war in Sudan were caused by drones, the UN said Tuesday.

Out of 2,230 civilian deaths that occurred between the start of January and the end of October, and confirmed by the UN human rights office OHCHR, more than 1,630 were a result of drone attacks, which have “eclipsed the use of other tactics and weaponry,” it said.