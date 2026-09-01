One person was killed and two police officers were injured in a shootout in Overasselt, Netherlands, on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Dutch National Police. The incident, which occurred in the early hours in the eastern Dutch town near the German border, resulted in several arrests, the police said.

Security footage published by the Dutch daily De Telegraaf showed a large group of masked individuals in the area, some apparently carrying heavy weapons. Local media, including De Gelderlander, reported that, according to police sources, investigators are examining possible connections between the violence and the criminal network of Jos Leijdekkers, also known as “Bolle Jos.”

Leijdekkers is considered one of the Netherlands’ most wanted individuals and has previously been convicted of international cocaine trafficking. He is believed to be in Sierra Leone and, according to media reports, is reportedly in a relationship with the daughter of President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone. However, independent verification of these claims was not immediately possible, and Dutch authorities have not confirmed a direct link.

The Dutch National Police confirmed that the two injured officers are not in critical condition. De Gelderlander reported that the person killed was a security guard at the residence where the shooting occurred. The same house was reportedly the site of another shooting last year, according to local media.