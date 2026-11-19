BRUSSELS: European Union countries and the European Parliament agreed to delay by two years rules requiring oil, gas and coal importers to report methane emissions because of the disruptions from the US-Israeli war with Iran, the co-legislators said in statements on Thursday.

The European Commission had proposed a one-year delay to the methane regulation in October, after pressure from governments including France and the United States, citing risks that importers may not be able to “secure sufficient compliant” energy.

The EU’s methane regulation, ⁠which was designed ⁠to clamp down on methane leaks, was the world’s first such effort and the delay deals a blow to global efforts to combat climate change. It also marks the second rollback of the law this year after the Commission decided to waive penalties for three years in July.

Methane is a far more potent contributor to climate change than carbon dioxide over the short term and breaks down in the atmosphere much faster, so cutting it can have a ⁠rapid impact on limiting warming.

The implementation delays follow a European summer marred by droughts and extreme wildfires as Western Europe experienced its hottest summer since records began, according to the EU’s Copernicus climate service. 2026 is also expected to become the second year after 2024 to exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Scientists say a persistent rise above 1.5 degrees sharply increases the risk of severe heatwaves, droughts, floods and other climate impacts.

The rules were due to take effect on January 1, 2027, but the co-legislators have pushed the start date of January 1, 2029, according to a statement from the Council of the EU.

The two year delay is a compromise between the parliament and countries’ positions. EU member states had proposed ⁠sticking to the Commission’s ⁠one-year proposal but added a revision mechanism for two additional one-year delays in the event the Commission cannot show implementation is ready. Parliament, however, had backed a three-year delay.

The United States maintained its push for a delay up until this week when Andrew Puzder, US ambassador to the EU, told a forum in Brussels on Tuesday he hoped countries would agree to a three-year postponement as the penalties for non-compliance were too high a risk for US oil firms.

“The oil and gas lobby have pressured the EU to delay its new rules to cut methane pollution, in an attempt to keep us hooked on fossil fuels. Methane accelerates the climate crisis so fast that cutting methane pollution could act like an emergency brake on runaway global heating – let’s pull it!” Greenpeace said in a statement on Thursday on Bluesky in reaction to the postponement.