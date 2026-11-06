BRUSSELS: The EU said Friday that “a lot of work” was still needed to reach peace in Ukraine and the bloc would decide on its own security matters, after US President Donald Trump touted a deal with Russia involving “all of Europe.”

“There is a lot of work that needs to go into it, and above all, there needs to be a willingness on the side of the one who first started the war,” EU spokeswoman Paula Pinho said, adding that “it’s obviously up to the European Union to decide on matters which affect its security.”