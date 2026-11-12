Dublin: European representatives will on Thursday evening join discussions between Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky and US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, a European diplomatic source said.

Advisers or diplomats from France, Germany, Britain and potentially other nations will attend the Dublin meeting, the source said.

The talks come amid a renewed US push to end the Ukraine war, with Washington urging Moscow to allow European representatives to sit at the table for the next round of talks.

Kushner and Witkoff are to meet Zelensky on the sidelines of a European summit, on the heels of talks in Moscow with President Vladimir Putin, who indicated Russia will not compromise on its hard-line demands to bring the conflict to a close.

Representatives from Britain, France, Germany and Italy were present on the sidelines of discussions to that end in Abu Dhabi this week — but did not meet directly with Russia.